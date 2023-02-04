Why can't US shoot down China's Spy Balloon? Know all about the mystery object

The first Chinese surveillance balloon that the Pentagon found flying over sensitive US ballistic missile sites may be guided by advanced artificial intelligence technology, a US expert said Friday. A second Chinese surveillance balloon was later spotted over Latin America, the Pentagon said, without specifying its exact location. William Kim, a specialist in surveillance balloons at the Marathon Initiative think tank in Washington, told AFP that balloons are a valuable means of observation that are difficult to shoot down. He further added that as satellites become more vulnerable to being attacked from the Earth and space, balloons have distinct advantages. Firstly, they don't easily show up on radars. "These are materials that don't reflect, they're not metal. So even though these balloons expand to quite large, detecting... the balloon itself is going to be a problem," he said. And the payload, if small enough, can be overlooked.

