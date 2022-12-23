Why Charles Sobhraj is called the ‘Bikini Killer’? 10 things to know

Why Charles Sobhraj is called the ‘Bikini Killer’? 10 things to know3 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2022, 09:18 PM IST
Following his release, Charles Sobhraj claimed that he was innocent and the case was built on fake documents.
French serial killer Charles Sobhraj, who served almost 20 years in prison for killing American and Canadian backpackers, was freed from prison in Nepal on Friday. Following his release, he claimed that he was innocent and the case was built on fake documents.