French serial killer Charles Sobhraj, who served almost 20 years in prison for killing American and Canadian backpackers, was freed from prison in Nepal on Friday. Following his release, he claimed that he was innocent and the case was built on fake documents.

"When I came in (went to prison), I didn't do anything," Sobhraj, 78, told AFP on board a plane for his deportation to France after being released.

"I am innocent in those cases, ok? So I don't have to feel bad for that, or good. I am innocent. It was built on fake documents."

He added: "The district judge, without calling a single witness ... and without giving notice (to) the accused to present an argument, he wrote the verdict."

Here is all you need to know about the Bikini Killer: