Why China now needs a consumption story
Vivek Kaul 9 min read 30 Oct 2023, 09:26 PM IST
- The country’s economic models aren’t working any longer and there is only one way out of the conundrum
Mumbai: As per the International Monetary Fund’s World Economic Outlook released in early October, China is expected to grow by 5% in 2023. This growth forecast is in constant terms adjusted for inflation and in the Chinese currency yuan. A growth of 5% in 2023 is better than growth of 2.2% in 2020 and 3% in 2022. On the flip side, it’s much lower than the growth of 9.2% per year achieved from 1982 to 2022, when the Chinese economy grew close to 33 times.
