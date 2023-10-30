Why China now needs a consumption story

Exports conundrum

There are several reasons for the same. The global growth—particularly the growth in developed countries, China’s main export destinations—has slowed down since the financial crises of 2008, leading to a slowdown in Chinese exports growth. From 2007 to 2022, Chinese exports grew at 7.5% per year (in current dollar terms, not adjusted for inflation). If we look at the period of 15 years up to 2007, Chinese exports had grown at 22.8% per year. Of course, the earlier growth was on a lower base. What this also tells us is that there is only a certain amount of Chinese exports that the world can absorb.