Why Covid-19 aid, inflation fears hold the key to the dollar’s future
A $1.9 trillion spending package and a faster-than-anticipated vaccine rollout are buoying growth forecasts—and inflation
The U’s economic prospects look brighter than those of many other countries—and that has driven an unexpected dollar rally this year.
Investors thought the greenback would weaken during a coordinated global rebound from Covid-19 lockdowns. Instead, the U.S. stands apart from the rest.
