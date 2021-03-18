Subscribe
Home >News >World >Why Covid-19 aid, inflation fears hold the key to the dollar’s future

Why Covid-19 aid, inflation fears hold the key to the dollar’s future

The dollar has risen nearly 2.5% against the currencies of the US’s major trading partners since early January
5 min read . 04:57 PM IST Paul J. Davies,Caitlin Ostroff, The Wall Street Journal

A $1.9 trillion spending package and a faster-than-anticipated vaccine rollout are buoying growth forecasts—and inflation

The U’s economic prospects look brighter than those of many other countries—and that has driven an unexpected dollar rally this year.

Investors thought the greenback would weaken during a coordinated global rebound from Covid-19 lockdowns. Instead, the U.S. stands apart from the rest.

