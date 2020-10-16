Why covid-19 is spreading again: Fatigue, colder weather, eased restrictions

The U.S. has more fatalities than any other country in the world—more than 217,600 since the pandemic began. But it doesn’t have the highest percentage of cases that are fatal. About 2.7% of reported cases in the U.S. have been fatal, according to data from Johns Hopkins. That figure has declined in recent months as treatments have improved and testing has expanded, allowing more mild and asymptomatic cases to be detected. Since the summer, younger people have made up a growing share of new U.S. cases.