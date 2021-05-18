Why covid-19 vaccines are showing up in unusual places
- Health officials try to reach ambivalent Americans by offering vaccines in restaurants, factories and other unlikely locations
Celeste Shaw says she is bribing people with her grandmother’s famous oatmeal in exchange for getting vaccinated.
Her farmhouse-style restaurant, Chaps, in Spokane, Wash., sees 700 people a day on the weekends. And now they are also serving up Covid-19 vaccines in collaboration with state health officials. It is a lot nicer than the dreary hospital where she got her shot, she says.
