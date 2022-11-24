Why COVID causes fatal inflammation among some patients? Experts explain1 min read . Updated: 24 Nov 2022, 04:10 PM IST
Scientists said severe COVID-19 is associated with an imbalance in immune system signaling pathway. Read here
The coronavirus triggers different symptoms in different individuals. For example, it can turn fatal for some while being completely asymptomatic for others. Similarly, it can cause fatal systemic inflammation in a few cases, while no such reactions for the rest. A group of researchers at the University of Sao Paulo (USP) in Brazil, who has been studying the issue for the past months, explains why.