At least 4 tremors in 30 days, why is Delhi NCR rocked by repeated earthquakes?3 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 07:07 PM IST
A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.5 struck Afghanistan, Pakistan, and parts of North India on Tuesday night, causing panic among residents who rushed out of their homes.
A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.5 struck Afghanistan, Pakistan, and parts of North India on Tuesday night, causing panic among residents who rushed out of their homes.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×