At least 4 tremors in 30 days, why is Delhi NCR rocked by repeated earthquakes?

But why Afghanistan and Pakistan are prone to earthquakes?

Experts have said that Afghanistan is particularly vulnerable to earthquakes due to its location in the Alpide belt, which is the second most seismically active region in the world after the Pacific Ring of Fire. The Alpide belt runs about 15,000 kilometers from the southern part of Eurasia through the Himalayas and into the Atlantic, including the Hindu Kush, the Alps, Atlas Mountains, and the Caucasus Mountains. The boundary between the Indian and Eurasian plates exists near Afghanistan's border with Pakistan.