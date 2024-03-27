Why did Baltimore bridge collapse? How will it impact US export | Explainer
A container ship named the Dali was sailing down the Patapsco River on its way to Sri Lanka.
At 1:27 a.m., the container ship struck a pylon of the bridge, crumpling almost the entire structure into the water.
Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed early on Tuesday after a container ship smashed into a pylon, with the six people missing presumed dead after falling into the frigid water below. Authorities stopped people from using the bridge after the ship sent out a mayday call, which Maryland's governor said saved lives.