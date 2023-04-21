Home / News / World /  Why did Dominic Raab quit as UK deputy PM?
Back

British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab resigned on Friday after an independent investigation found he bullied civil servants. The announcement came a day after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak received the findings of a probe into eight formal complaints against the official. The top official however decried the report as ‘flawed’ and insisted that he had behaved professionally at all times.

“Whilst I feel duty bound to accept the outcome of the inquiry, it dismissed all but two of the claims levelled against me. I also believe that its two adverse findings are flawed and set a dangerous precedent for the conduct of good government," he opined in his resignation statement. 

Sunak said he accepted the resignation “with great sadness," in a letter that praised much of the work Raab had done. Seeming to echo Raab's sentiments, the PM also referred to “shortcomings" in the investigation and opined that it had “negatively affected everyone involved".

Several formal complaints suggested that Raab had been abusive toward staff members during a previous stint as justice secretary and while serving as Britain's foreign secretary and Brexit secretary.

Attorney Adam Tolley, who conducted the inquiry, said Raab “acted in a way which was intimidating," was “unreasonably and persistently aggressive" and “introduced a punitive element" to his leadership style.

“His conduct also involved an abuse or misuse of power in a way that undermines or humiliates…His conduct was bound to be experienced as undermining or humiliating by the affected individual, and it was so experienced," Tolley wrote in the 48-page report.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout