Why did Dominic Raab quit as UK deputy PM?1 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 06:55 PM IST
Dominic Raab announced he was stepping down on Friday as UK deputy prime minister after being faulted in a workplace bullying inquiry
British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab resigned on Friday after an independent investigation found he bullied civil servants. The announcement came a day after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak received the findings of a probe into eight formal complaints against the official. The top official however decried the report as ‘flawed’ and insisted that he had behaved professionally at all times.
