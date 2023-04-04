Elon Musk has once again let his imagination run wild, leading to the peculiar sight of the Twitter homepage logo being replaced with a doge meme. This move has left many of us wondering about his motivations behind it. It's not the first time that Musk has made significant changes to the popular social media platform, with its current form bearing little resemblance to what it was just a year ago.

Many users are left speculating whether the recent replacement of Twitter's homepage logo with a Doge meme by the billionaire was a late April Fool's Day prank or a permanent change. Some reports have pointed out that it could just be that the world's second-richest man is having a rough day with his Dogecoin lawsuit.

It's worth noting that the switch to the Doge meme logo featuring a Shiba Inu is currently only visible on the web version of Twitter, while the blue bird logo still dominates on the android app.

Although Elon Musk's fondness for Dogecoin is widely known, it appears that his recent decision to replace the Twitter logo with a Doge meme may have been influenced by a promise he made to a user before taking over as CEO of the social media giant. Musk shared a conversation with the user, in which he asked if there was a need for a new platform, and the user suggested that he should take over Twitter and change the logo to that of a Doge meme.

Previously, Musk had shared an image of a 'Doge' meme sitting in a chair and wearing a CEO t-shirt, with a caption that read "The new CEO of Twitter is amazing".

According to Reuters, Musk is currently facing a $258 billion lawsuit filed by investors, who accuse him of running a pyramid scheme to support the cryptocurrency Dogecoin. The investors claim that Musk intentionally drove up Dogecoin's price by over 36,000% in two years and then allowed it to crash.

Dogecoin was initially created in 2013 by software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer as a playful take on other cryptocurrencies available in the market. Thanks to Musk's recent antics, the prices of Dogecoin have once again surged, with a Bloomberg report indicating that the value of the cryptocurrency increased by as much as 30% following Twitter's adoption of the Doge meme logo on its homepage.