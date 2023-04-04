Why did Elon Musk change Twitter logo to Doge meme?

Although Elon Musk's fondness for Dogecoin is widely known, it appears that his recent decision to replace the Twitter logo with a Doge meme may have been influenced by a promise he made to a user before taking over as CEO of the social media giant. Musk shared a conversation with the user, in which he asked if there was a need for a new platform, and the user suggested that he should take over Twitter and change the logo to that of a Doge meme.