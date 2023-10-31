Why did Israel's envoy Gilad Erdan wear a Nazi-era yellow star while addressing a UN meeting on the Israel-Hamas war?
Israel’s UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan wears a 'yellow Star of David' at UN Security Council meeting which was held at United Nations headquarters on October 30.
Israel's ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan while addressing the UN Security Council meeting on the Israel-Hamas war termed the Hamas militant group attack equivalent to the Holocaust and wore a 'yellow Star of David' that read ‘Never Again,’ reported AP.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message