comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Oct 31 2023 12:11:29
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 202 0.57%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.75 -0.34%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 629.6 0.21%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 380.8 -0.31%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 922.4 -0.25%
Business News/ News / World/  Why did Israel's envoy Gilad Erdan wear a Nazi-era yellow star while addressing a UN meeting on the Israel-Hamas war?
Back Back

Why did Israel's envoy Gilad Erdan wear a Nazi-era yellow star while addressing a UN meeting on the Israel-Hamas war?

 Edited By Fareha Naaz

Israel’s UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan wears a 'yellow Star of David' at UN Security Council meeting which was held at United Nations headquarters on October 30.

Israel’s UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan wears a 'yellow Star of David' at UN Security Council at United Nations headquarters on October 30. The star read 'Never Again' to commemorate those who were killed in the attack by Hamas which triggered an ongoing war, (AP)Premium
Israel’s UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan wears a 'yellow Star of David' at UN Security Council at United Nations headquarters on October 30. The star read 'Never Again' to commemorate those who were killed in the attack by Hamas which triggered an ongoing war, (AP)

Israel's ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan while addressing the UN Security Council meeting on the Israel-Hamas war termed the Hamas militant group attack equivalent to the Holocaust and wore a 'yellow Star of David' that read ‘Never Again,’ reported AP

Also read: Israel-Gaza War LIVE Updates: Israeli military strikes back at Hezbollah in Lebanon

This is why an Israeli diplomat at theUN wore a Yellow badge

He declared that all Jews including him would wear a Yellow star until the world condemns the atrocities inflicted on Jews by Hamas militant group. He said, “Just like my grandparents and the grandparents of millions of Jews, from now on, my team and I will wear Yellow stars. We will wear this star until you wake up and condemn the atrocities of Hamas," reported The Times of Israel.

Yellow badge or yellow star

The yellow badge, Jewish badge or yellow star, was a badge that Jews were ordered to wear during the Middle Ages. Muslim caliphs, medieval bishops, and, eventually, Nazi leaders used an identifying badge to mark Jews. The badges marked the wearer as a religious or ethnic outsider, often as a badge of shame.

Also read: Israel-Gaza War Highlights: Hamas releases video of women hostages; Israel calls it ‘‘psychological propaganda’

According to a US official, the US urged Israel to restore communications in Gaza. IDF launched the first stage of its ground incursion in Gaza following which communications were shut off on October 27 night, the Washington Post reported.

The official said that Israel did not reveal the purpose for shutting off communications. “We made it clear that it had to be turned back on," the US official told the Post. He added, “They need to stay back on," Subsequently communications were restored. 

Also read: Israel-Gaza War LIVE Updates: 'Hamas, part of an axis of evil Iran has formed,' says Benjamin Netanyahu

Palestinian media on October 29 reported that some communications in northern Gaza had been shut down again on late Sunday.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Several speakers condemned the Hamas attacks at the Security Council meeting and stressed the high price paid by the citizens of Gaza. According to Palestinian health officials over 8,300 people have been killed in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory, reported AFP.

Head of the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini said the siege of Gaza amounts to collective punishment of its residents, reported AFP.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 31 Oct 2023, 11:36 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App