Why did King Charles cry on the eve of his 76th birthday? Here’s the reason

  • On the eve of his 76th birthday, King Charles revealed he was moved to tears by Queen Camilla’s documentary, Her Majesty the Queen: Behind Closed Doors, which highlights her work supporting domestic violence victims. Speaking at a Buckingham Palace reception, the King expressed pride in the film.

Ravi Hari( with inputs from Deutsche Welle)
Published17 Nov 2024, 02:09 AM IST
Britain's King Charles III visits the Coronation Food Project hub, located at the Deptford Trading Estate, in South East London, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, on his 76th birthday and the first anniversary of the Coronation Food Project. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP)
Britain’s King Charles III visits the Coronation Food Project hub, located at the Deptford Trading Estate, in South East London, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, on his 76th birthday and the first anniversary of the Coronation Food Project. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP)(AP)

On the eve of his 76th birthday, King Charles III revealed he was recently brought to tears while watching Queen Camilla’s latest documentary. Speaking at a Buckingham Palace reception on November 13, the King shared how Her Majesty the Queen: Behind Closed Doors, which premiered on ITV1 on November 11, deeply touched him.

The documentary sheds light on Queen Camilla’s ongoing efforts to combat domestic violence, a cause central to her royal work. During the reception, held to celebrate the Film and TV Charity, King Charles spoke with actor Damian Lewis, who had also watched the 90-minute film. “It’s very moving, isn’t it?” the King remarked, according to The Telegraph. “I think BAFTA [British Academy of Film and Television Arts] are interested in it.”

The monarch also expressed his admiration to Kerene Barefield and Naveed Chowdhary-Flatt, the film's director and producer. He revealed that watching a preview of the documentary in Scotland had left him “moved to tears.” “I am very proud of it,” he added. “It reduced me to tears.”

The Queen’s documentary highlights her advocacy for domestic violence victims, showcasing her dedication to raising awareness about the issue.

Camilla, 77, has said she will continue her campaign to end domestic abuse “until she is able to no more.”

Although Queen Camilla joined King Charles at the reception, she skipped the global premiere of Gladiator II later that evening as she continues to recover from a chest infection that caused her to miss recent Remembrance events.

The King celebrated his birthday the following day, November 14, with tributes pouring in for the monarch.

