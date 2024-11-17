Why did King Charles cry on the eve of his 76th birthday? Here’s the reason

On the eve of his 76th birthday, King Charles III revealed he was recently brought to tears while watching Queen Camilla’s latest documentary. Speaking at a Buckingham Palace reception on November 13, the King shared how Her Majesty the Queen: Behind Closed Doors, which premiered on ITV1 on November 11, deeply touched him. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The documentary sheds light on Queen Camilla’s ongoing efforts to combat domestic violence, a cause central to her royal work. During the reception, held to celebrate the Film and TV Charity, King Charles spoke with actor Damian Lewis, who had also watched the 90-minute film. “It’s very moving, isn’t it?" the King remarked, according to The Telegraph. “I think BAFTA [British Academy of Film and Television Arts] are interested in it."

The monarch also expressed his admiration to Kerene Barefield and Naveed Chowdhary-Flatt, the film's director and producer. He revealed that watching a preview of the documentary in Scotland had left him “moved to tears." “I am very proud of it," he added. “It reduced me to tears." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Queen’s documentary highlights her advocacy for domestic violence victims, showcasing her dedication to raising awareness about the issue.

Camilla, 77, has said she will continue her campaign to end domestic abuse “until she is able to no more."

Although Queen Camilla joined King Charles at the reception, she skipped the global premiere of Gladiator II later that evening as she continues to recover from a chest infection that caused her to miss recent Remembrance events. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}