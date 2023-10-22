Why did Nawaz Sharif rake up Kashmir issue in his speech after return to Pakistan?
Nawaz Sharif has made the right overture by saying he wants to reach out to India. But he needs to get permission from the Pakistan Army before any initiative.
Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif marked his homecoming with a mega rally in Lahore's Minar-e-Pakistan. The 73-year-old Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) supremo raised the Kashmir issue while addressing his party workers.
