Why did New York court overturn Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault conviction?

Harvey Weinstein received some relief from the court after it overturned a New York sexual assault conviction against the movie mogul, which was at the centre of the #MeToo movement sparked in 2017.

The development has garnered worldwide criticism, with many calling it a ‘betrayal of the system’. Despite the case being overturned by an appeals court, Weinstein is unlikely to come out of jail. Moreover, prosecutors in Manhattan have already begun their efforts to appeal the case.

Why was the New York sexual assault case against Harvey Weinstein overturned?

The case was overturned by the New York's Court of Appeals after it observed that the trial judge in the rape case prejudiced Weinstein with “egregious" improper rulings. One of the examples cited during the hearing was the decision to let women testify about allegations that Weinstein wasn't charged with, reported AP. The court ruled in a 4:3 majority that it was an “abuse of judicial discretion" for Judge James Burke to allow testimony from these other women about “loathsome alleged bad acts and despicable behaviour," according to the Associated Press (AP).

“Without question, this is appalling, shameful, repulsive conduct that could only diminish the defendant’s character before the jury," AP quoted the judge.

Judge James Burke also swayed the trial by permitting the prosecutor to confront Weinstein, if he chose to testify, about his past history, argued Weinstein's attorney.

Will Weinstein be released?

There is less chance of the release of Weinstein as the 72-year-old has been convicted in Los Angeles in 2022 of another rape and sentenced to 16 years.

Weinstein has been serving time in New York, most recently at the Mohawk Correctional Facility, about 100 miles (160 kilometres) northwest of Albany.

He could be taken to California to serve his sentence there, though he might be held in New York while awaiting a new trial if prosecutors choose to pursue one.

Amid multiple trials related to sexual assault cases, Weinstein has maintained that he is innocent. At present, he is facing various charges of criminal sex acts, including forced oral sex on a TV and film production assistant in 2006 and rape.

(With inputs from AP)

