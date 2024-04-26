Why did New York court overturn Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault conviction?
Harvey Weinstein's New York sexual assault conviction overturned due to 'egregious' improper rulings by trial judge, sparking worldwide criticism. Despite the overturn of the case, Harvey Weinstein is likely to remain in prison
Harvey Weinstein received some relief from the court after it overturned a New York sexual assault conviction against the movie mogul, which was at the centre of the #MeToo movement sparked in 2017.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message