Why did Pakistan FM cancel visit to IMF, World Bank spring meeting?2 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 10:05 AM IST
Around 350 delegates from G20 members, 13 invitee countries, and various international and regional organizations will participate in the IMF and World Bank spring meeting.
Pakistan's finance minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar canceled his visit to Washington for spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank due to the prevailing political and constitutional situation in the cash-strapped country.
