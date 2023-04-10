Pakistan's finance minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar canceled his visit to Washington for spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank due to the prevailing political and constitutional situation in the cash-strapped country.

Dar was scheduled to attend the meetings on April 10 and see top IMF officials and multilateral creditors in a bid to secure stalled funding that the South Asian country desperately needs to avert a balance-of-payments crisis.

Pakistan has been negotiating with the IMF since early February to secure $1.1 billion in funding as part of a $6.5 billion rescue program agreed in 2019.

The minister on Saturday held a press conference to explain the main reason behind the cancelation of his visit to IMF and World Bank spring meetings.

Addressing a press conference on April 8, Dar stated that he canceled his visit to Washington for IMF and World Bank meetings due to the prevailing political turmoil in the country. He explained that the decision to cancel the visit was taken under the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

This came after a political and constitutional crisis emerged following the decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in a case regarding the Punjab polls and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The top court had directed the government to ensure the provision of ₹21 billion to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) before April 10, 2023, to finalize the preparations for the Punjab polls.

The minister said he was attending meetings with a team of senior officials from Pakistan, including the Governor State Bank of Pakistan, the Secretary of Finance, the Secretary Economic Affairs Division, and other authorities concerned, according to a report published by pkrevenue.

Dar also expressed the hope that a staff-level agreement would be finalized with the IMF after the confirmation, and the federal government has already completed its work.