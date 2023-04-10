Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / World /  Why did Pakistan FM cancel visit to IMF, World Bank spring meeting?

Why did Pakistan FM cancel visit to IMF, World Bank spring meeting?

2 min read . 10:05 AM IST Edited By Alka Jain
Pakistan finance minister cancels trip to IMF, World Bank meetings in US. (AFP)

Around 350 delegates from G20 members, 13 invitee countries, and various international and regional organizations will participate in the IMF and World Bank spring meeting.

Pakistan's finance minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar canceled his visit to Washington for spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank due to the prevailing political and constitutional situation in the cash-strapped country. 

Dar was scheduled to attend the meetings on April 10 and see top IMF officials and multilateral creditors in a bid to secure stalled funding that the South Asian country desperately needs to avert a balance-of-payments crisis.

Around 350 delegates from G20 members, 13 invitee countries, and various international and regional organizations will participate in the meeting.

Pakistan has been negotiating with the IMF since early February to secure $1.1 billion in funding as part of a $6.5 billion rescue program agreed in 2019.

The minister on Saturday held a press conference to explain the main reason behind the cancelation of his visit to IMF and World Bank spring meetings

Why Pakistan's finance minister canceled his visit to Washington? A look at 

Addressing a press conference on April 8, Dar stated that he canceled his visit to Washington for IMF and World Bank meetings due to the prevailing political turmoil in the country. He explained that the decision to cancel the visit was taken under the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. 

This came after a political and constitutional crisis emerged following the decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in a case regarding the Punjab polls and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The top court had directed the government to ensure the provision of 21 billion to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) before April 10, 2023, to finalize the preparations for the Punjab polls. 

The minister said he was attending meetings with a team of senior officials from Pakistan, including the Governor State Bank of Pakistan, the Secretary of Finance, the Secretary Economic Affairs Division, and other authorities concerned, according to a report published by pkrevenue. 

Dar also expressed the hope that a staff-level agreement would be finalized with the IMF after the confirmation, and the federal government has already completed its work.

