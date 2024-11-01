Why did Prince Harry, Meghan Markle buy Portugal home? Ex-staffer says ‘life in the US was not…’

The Sussexes' new home in Portugal signals a possible shift towards reconnecting with their UK family. Experts suggest the purchase could facilitate family ties for their children and hint at their intentions to spend more time in Europe.

Livemint
Published1 Nov 2024, 11:23 PM IST
Why did Prince Harry, Meghan Markle buy Portugal home? Ex-staffer says ‘life in the US was not…’
Why did Prince Harry, Meghan Markle buy Portugal home? Ex-staffer says ‘life in the US was not…’(AP)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle purchased a new home in Portugal last month amid growing buzz about a royal reconciliation. The Duke and Duchess have been based primarily out of California in the US since they stepped down as senior royals in 2020. A royal insider has also suggested that the purchase was part of their efforts to “edge back” to the UK.

“Their life in the US — there’s so many people that move away and move back, so I don’t think there’d be anything unusual about Harry and Meghan leaving the US for Europe. But maybe living in the States wasn’t what they thought it would be and that could be why they’re now supposedly edging their way back in the direction of the UK,” Grant Harrold told The Post.

King Charles’ former personal butler had previously told the publication that their purchase may herald an attempted reconciliation with the royal family.

Also Read | Prince Harry was ‘infuriated’ at King Charles even before marriage. Here’s why

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly purchased a holiday home at the CostaTerra beach resort in Portugal. The house will be located in Comporta — around an hour away from Lisbon by road. 

Portugal is currently the holiday retreat for Princess Eugenie and her family — one of the few royals that Prince Harry is believed to retain a cordial relationship.

“I think it perhaps suggests that they DO want their children to know at least some of their UK family. It will be good for Archie and Lilibet to spend time with their little cousins, and Eugenie will remain an important link between Harry and the rest of his family…it suggests that they intend to spend more time on this side of the Atlantic,” ex-BBC royal reporter Jennie Bond told Mirror in mid-October.

The duo will however have to obtain European Union citizenship before they can freely travel and reside in Portugal.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Nov 2024, 11:23 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldWhy did Prince Harry, Meghan Markle buy Portugal home? Ex-staffer says ‘life in the US was not…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.70
    07:18 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.05 (0.71%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    145.00
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    2.3 (1.61%)

    Tata Power share price

    445.20
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    5.15 (1.17%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.65
    07:10 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.4 (0.77%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,273.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    60.65 (5%)

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,369.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    32.3 (2.42%)

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    632.70
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    6.6 (1.05%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,328.65
    07:18 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    13.15 (1%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,545.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -67.25 (-4.17%)

    ICICI Securities share price

    833.45
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -32.85 (-3.79%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    966.70
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -30.35 (-3.04%)

    Narayana Hrudayalaya share price

    1,235.60
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -36.75 (-2.89%)
    More from Top Losers

    Brigade Enterprises share price

    1,244.80
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    71.75 (6.12%)

    PCBL share price

    432.15
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    21.35 (5.2%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    281.85
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    13.45 (5.01%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,273.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    60.65 (5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      81,355.00170.00
      Chennai
      81,361.00170.00
      Delhi
      81,513.00170.00
      Kolkata
      81,365.00170.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.98/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.