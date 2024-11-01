The Sussexes' new home in Portugal signals a possible shift towards reconnecting with their UK family. Experts suggest the purchase could facilitate family ties for their children and hint at their intentions to spend more time in Europe.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle purchased a new home in Portugal last month amid growing buzz about a royal reconciliation. The Duke and Duchess have been based primarily out of California in the US since they stepped down as senior royals in 2020. A royal insider has also suggested that the purchase was part of their efforts to "edge back" to the UK.

“Their life in the US — there’s so many people that move away and move back, so I don’t think there’d be anything unusual about Harry and Meghan leaving the US for Europe. But maybe living in the States wasn’t what they thought it would be and that could be why they’re now supposedly edging their way back in the direction of the UK," Grant Harrold told The Post.

King Charles' former personal butler had previously told the publication that their purchase may herald an attempted reconciliation with the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly purchased a holiday home at the CostaTerra beach resort in Portugal. The house will be located in Comporta — around an hour away from Lisbon by road.

Portugal is currently the holiday retreat for Princess Eugenie and her family — one of the few royals that Prince Harry is believed to retain a cordial relationship.

"I think it perhaps suggests that they DO want their children to know at least some of their UK family. It will be good for Archie and Lilibet to spend time with their little cousins, and Eugenie will remain an important link between Harry and the rest of his family…it suggests that they intend to spend more time on this side of the Atlantic," ex-BBC royal reporter Jennie Bond told Mirror in mid-October.