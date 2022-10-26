Why did Rishi Sunak delay the UK fiscal plan?3 min read . 06:55 PM IST
Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday delayed the announcement of fiscal plan to 17 November, two-and-a-half weeks later than originally planned
Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday delayed the announcement of fiscal plan to 17 November, two-and-a-half weeks later than originally planned
Those who are waiting to see how the newly appointed UK PM Rishi Sunak will tackle Britain’s economic turmoil will have to wait for more as the announcement of the fiscal plan is delayed till 17 November.
Those who are waiting to see how the newly appointed UK PM Rishi Sunak will tackle Britain’s economic turmoil will have to wait for more as the announcement of the fiscal plan is delayed till 17 November.
Earlier, the fiscal plan was scheduled to be announced on 31 October. But the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced on Wednesday that he will reveal the fiscal plan on 17 November. The effect of postponement was seen in the financial markets where British borrowing costs surged. However, the rise was less than that in the panic bond selling caused by Truss's September tax-cutting plan.
Earlier, the fiscal plan was scheduled to be announced on 31 October. But the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced on Wednesday that he will reveal the fiscal plan on 17 November. The effect of postponement was seen in the financial markets where British borrowing costs surged. However, the rise was less than that in the panic bond selling caused by Truss's September tax-cutting plan.
Ensuring no mistake in the new plan, Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt announced the delay in a televised statement and said the government needs to cross-check if the plan takes into account the latest economic forecast or not.
Ensuring no mistake in the new plan, Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt announced the delay in a televised statement and said the government needs to cross-check if the plan takes into account the latest economic forecast or not.
"The prime minister and I have decided that it is prudent to make that statement on the 17th of November," Hunt said.
"The prime minister and I have decided that it is prudent to make that statement on the 17th of November," Hunt said.
"It is important to reach the right decisions and there is time for those decisions to be confirmed with the cabinet." said a statement made by Rishi Sunak’s office.
"It is important to reach the right decisions and there is time for those decisions to be confirmed with the cabinet." said a statement made by Rishi Sunak’s office.
It is expected that the plan, set out by the government, will provide a viable solution to the budget shortfall of as much as 40 billion pounds ($46 billion). Moreover, the budget will be fully audited by Britain’s fiscal watchdog.
It is expected that the plan, set out by the government, will provide a viable solution to the budget shortfall of as much as 40 billion pounds ($46 billion). Moreover, the budget will be fully audited by Britain’s fiscal watchdog.
Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt also said the government’s priority is to stabilise the economy and restore confidence in the United Kingdom. For this reason, the medium-term fiscal plan is extremely important for the government and the nation as well.
Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt also said the government’s priority is to stabilise the economy and restore confidence in the United Kingdom. For this reason, the medium-term fiscal plan is extremely important for the government and the nation as well.
"I want to confirm that it will demonstrate debt falling over the medium term," added Jeremy Hunt.
"I want to confirm that it will demonstrate debt falling over the medium term," added Jeremy Hunt.
It is worth noting that all hell broke loose when former UK PM Liz Truss announced her unfunded tax cuts. Her fiscal policy triggered such a chaotic bond market rout that the Bank of England had to intervene. The situation got so severe that she had to take a U-turn on her fiscal plans and ultimately resign from her post.
It is worth noting that all hell broke loose when former UK PM Liz Truss announced her unfunded tax cuts. Her fiscal policy triggered such a chaotic bond market rout that the Bank of England had to intervene. The situation got so severe that she had to take a U-turn on her fiscal plans and ultimately resign from her post.
A delay of two-and-a-half-week by the UK government in announcing its budget plan might make it difficult for the Bank of England to predict the economy’s health and announce an interest rate hike on 3 November. Without knowing all about the government’s take on fiscal policy, it would be a challenging task for the Bank of England to take its latest monetary policy decision.
A delay of two-and-a-half-week by the UK government in announcing its budget plan might make it difficult for the Bank of England to predict the economy’s health and announce an interest rate hike on 3 November. Without knowing all about the government’s take on fiscal policy, it would be a challenging task for the Bank of England to take its latest monetary policy decision.
There are chances that the Bank of England will raise the interest rate hike to 3.0 per cent from 2.25 per cent. However, investors are speculating a full percentage-point increase to more than one-in-three chances after the announcement of the budget plan delay.
There are chances that the Bank of England will raise the interest rate hike to 3.0 per cent from 2.25 per cent. However, investors are speculating a full percentage-point increase to more than one-in-three chances after the announcement of the budget plan delay.
Investors are also positive about the appointment of Rishi Sunak as Conservative Party leader, following Truss' short stint. They see him and Hunt as more willing to tackle the black hole in Britain's public finances reported Reuters.
Investors are also positive about the appointment of Rishi Sunak as Conservative Party leader, following Truss' short stint. They see him and Hunt as more willing to tackle the black hole in Britain's public finances reported Reuters.
Speaking earlier on Wednesday, International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva told Reuters that she is hopeful that Rishi Sunak will take Britain towards fiscal sustainability. Moreover, she approved Rishi’s warning of hard decisions ahead.
Speaking earlier on Wednesday, International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva told Reuters that she is hopeful that Rishi Sunak will take Britain towards fiscal sustainability. Moreover, she approved Rishi’s warning of hard decisions ahead.
"I listened carefully to him talking to the British people, and this is a message that should resonate across the world. These are tough times, and tough times require tough decisions," Georgieva said.
"I listened carefully to him talking to the British people, and this is a message that should resonate across the world. These are tough times, and tough times require tough decisions," Georgieva said.