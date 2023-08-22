Why did Russia's Vladimir Putin skip BRICS summit in South Africa? Hint: arrest warrant2 min read 22 Aug 2023, 07:44 PM IST
Russia's Putin stays away over arrest warrant as leaders of emerging economies meet in South Africa
The three-day summit of the BRICS group will noticeably see top leaders of the forum meet in South Africa. However Russian President Vladimir Putin will skip the meet. The BRICS group which consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, is holding its first in-person meeting since before the COVID-19 pandemic.