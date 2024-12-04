South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's attempt to impose martial law on Wednesday was short-lived and met with significant resistance. Lawmakers defied security forces and voted against the declaration, while thousands of protesters took to the streets, expressing opposition to the unprecedented move.

Why did South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol withdraw martial law? Explained in 7 points 1. This attempt marked South Korea’s first martial law declaration in over four decades and sparked the most intense political crisis in the country’s modern democratic history. The declaration surprised South Korean citizens and global allies, sparking concerns globally.

The United States, which has a military presence of nearly 30,000 troops in South Korea for defence against the North Korean threat, initially voiced deep concern over the move. However, the situation eased when it was announced that martial law was abandoned, alleviating domestic and international fears.

2. The dramatic developments surrounding President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived attempt to impose martial law have jeopardised his political future. Yoon, a conservative politician and former star public prosecutor elected president in 2022, faces growing calls for his resignation.

3. South Korea's main opposition party, which had already mobilised lawmakers to physically challenge security forces and scale fences to vote against martial law, demanded that Yoon step down immediately. They accused him of attempting an “insurrection,” further deepening the political crisis, AFP reported.

4. Additionally, the country’s largest umbrella labour union called for an "indefinite general strike" until Yoon's resignation. The move added significant pressure, intensifying protests and demonstrations across South Korea.

The situation highlighted a sharp divide in the country’s political landscape and underscored the deep dissatisfaction with Yoon’s leadership, making his position increasingly unstable. The leader of Yoon's ruling party described the attempt as "tragic" while calling for those involved to be held accountable.

5. As reported by AFP, Yoon backed down after lawmakers voted to oppose the declaration, which he made late on Tuesday night, citing the threat of North Korea and “anti-state forces”.

“Just a moment ago, there was a demand from the National Assembly to lift the state of emergency, and we have withdrawn the military that was deployed for martial law operations,” Yoon said in a televised address around 4:30 am (1930 GMT Tuesday). “We will accept the National Assembly's request and lift the martial law through the Cabinet meeting.”

6. South Korea, a key democratic ally of the United States in Asia, caught Washington by surprise, as it was not informed in advance of President Yoon's decision to impose martial law. “We welcome President Yoon's statement that he would rescind the order declaring emergency martial law,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. “We continue to expect political disagreements to be resolved peacefully and in accordance with the rule of law.”

7. China, a key ally of North Korea, urged its nationals in the South to stay calm and exercise caution, while Britain said it was “closely monitoring developments”. Vladimir Tikhonov, professor of Korea studies at the University of Oslo, said Yoon's move to impose martial law was “an attempt to wind history back”. “I don't think South Korea's civil society can recognise Yoon as a legitimate president any longer,” he told AFP.