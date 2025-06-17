Why did the Louvre, world's most-visited museum, shut its doors to visitors? Shocked visitor says…

Guess even she needs a day off. Mona Lisa – arguably the greatest portrait ever painted. At least, that’s what one of the shocked visitors felt as they waited outside The Louvre in Paris.

The world’s most-visited museum shut down on June 16. This was not due to war or disaster but because its own staff went on strike.

The Louvre is home to famous art, such as Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa. Workers like security guards and ticket agents refused duty.

They protested against massive tourist crowds, poor staffing and tough working conditions. Thousands of confused visitors stood outside with tickets as staff like gallery guards and ticket agents refused to work.

In 2024, the Louvre Museum in Paris saw 8.7 million visitors, double its capacity. Staff say it lacks resting areas, has too few toilets, and becomes too hot in summer due to the glass pyramid.

AP cited a leaked memo from Louvre President Laurence des Cars that revealed water leaks, poor temperature control that could damage art and poor visitor facilities. The conditions are far below international standards, according to the president.

The sudden strike happened during a regular meeting and shocked many especially as similar anti-tourism protests happened in other cities like Venice and Barcelona.

Unlike other sites in France like Notre Dame and Centre Pompidou, which are being restored, the Louvre’s upgrade is stuck.

“It’s the Mona Lisa moan out here. Thousands of people waiting, no communication, no explanation. I guess even she needs a day off,” Associated Press quoted 62-year-old American tourist Kevin Ward as saying.

French President Emmanuel Macron recently announced a long-term plan to fix the Louvre’s problems. The plan is to fix leaks and old infrastructure. However, staff say changes feel too far away.

“We can’t wait six years for help. Our teams are under pressure now. It’s not just about the art — it’s about the people protecting it,” said Sarah Sefian, a front-of-house gallery attendant and visitor services agent.

Louvre renovation plans Renovation plans may be funded through ticket sales, donations, state funds and income from the Louvre Abu Dhabi. Ticket prices for non-EU visitors may rise. However, workers feel the improvements are urgent and can’t wait 10 years.