It is worth noting that Rishi Sunak has been appointed as the Prime Minister of the UK at a time when it is reeling under political as well as economic turmoil. The economic policy implemented by former Prime Minister Liz Truss not only led to huge chaos in Britain's economy but also made her one of the shortest-serving Prime Ministers of the UK. Rishi Sunak is the youngest Prime Minister of the country and will also be the first UK Prime Minister who is not a catholic and is probably richer than the Britain monarch. He was born into a family of Indian descent who were pharmacists. His parents migrated from East Africa to the UK in the 1960s. His father, Yashvir Sunak, was a National Health Service general practitioner and his mother was the owner of a chemist shop.

