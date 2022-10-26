After the appointment of Rishi Sunak as the UK Prime Minister, Russia clarified on Wednesday that its President Vladimir Putin did not congratulate Rishi Sunak on his appointment as UK prime minister as Britain is considered an "unfriendly" country by Kremlin.
"Britain currently belongs to the category of unfriendly countries. So no, a (congratulations) telegram was not sent," Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told AFP.
It is worth noting that Rishi Sunak, after being appointed as the UK Prime Minister, talked to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. While talking with the leader of the country which is currently fighting a war with Russia, Rishi Sunak showed his full support in solidarity with Ukraine.
After talking with the President of Ukraine, Rishi Sunak tweeted that Ukraine can trust the UK for its stand on the Russia-Ukraine war. In his tweet, he also assured that the people of Ukraine can count on the UK's continued solidarity and support. "We will always stand with Ukraine," Sunak tweeted following the conversation.
"I believe that the partnership between our states, as well as Britain's... leadership in defending democracy and freedom, will continue to strengthen further," Zelensky said after the phone call, in his daily address to the nation.
It is worth noting that Rishi Sunak has been appointed as the Prime Minister of the UK at a time when it is reeling under political as well as economic turmoil. The economic policy implemented by former Prime Minister Liz Truss not only led to huge chaos in Britain's economy but also made her one of the shortest-serving Prime Ministers of the UK. Rishi Sunak is the youngest Prime Minister of the country and will also be the first UK Prime Minister who is not a catholic and is probably richer than the Britain monarch. He was born into a family of Indian descent who were pharmacists. His parents migrated from East Africa to the UK in the 1960s. His father, Yashvir Sunak, was a National Health Service general practitioner and his mother was the owner of a chemist shop.
