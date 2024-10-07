Why do the young vote left?

Fifty-seven percent of 18- to 34-year-olds surveyed prefer Kamala Harris for president vs. 26% for Donald Trump, according to the Pell Center. Why do our youth gravitate toward progressive idealism and a nanny state? Is it sloganeering like “new way forward" or “opportunity economy"?
Fifty-seven percent of 18- to 34-year-olds surveyed prefer Kamala Harris for president vs. 26% for Donald Trump, according to the Pell Center. Why do our youth gravitate toward progressive idealism and a nanny state? Is it sloganeering like “new way forward" or “opportunity economy"?
Nah. It’s the gifts. The progressive vibe is that big government will take care of you. It knows what’s best for you. It will redistribute money how it pleases. You need to put a smile on your face while it takes away your laurels, guns and money. “We believe in the collective," Ms. Harris declared, much like Hillary Clinton’s “it takes a village." Equity in Schenectady. Handouts for all.
Nah. It’s the gifts. The progressive vibe is that big government will take care of you. It knows what’s best for you. It will redistribute money how it pleases. You need to put a smile on your face while it takes away your laurels, guns and money. “We believe in the collective," Ms. Harris declared, much like Hillary Clinton’s “it takes a village." Equity in Schenectady. Handouts for all.
You want proof? Ms. Harris’s Senate voting record is leftward of socialist Bernie Sanders. Vice-presidential candidate Tim Walz fawns over China, saying “everyone is the same and everyone shares." Viva la revolución and Che Guevara T-shirts for all.
This is antifreedom. Too many of today’s youth fall in line with progressives because they’re undereducated and overindoctrinated with someone else’s agenda. I watched in horror as local high-school biology classes spent weeks on the science of recycling centers and only a short afternoon on mitochondria and mitosis. Profit is a bad word. It’s gimme, gimme, whether it’s student loan forgiveness, free healthcare or tax credits.
Who’s to blame? Misguided capitalism-hating social-studies teachers to start, with Tim Walzian thinking: “One person’s socialism is another person’s neighborliness." Who is he, Mr. Rogers? Add like-minded college professors. Work ethic and ambition are evaporating.
Worse, Pew Research notes almost a third of currently childless 18- to 34-year-olds aren’t sure if they ever want children. Why? The Harris campaign’s “climate engagement director," Camila Thorndike, is among the hesitant, telling the Washington Post, “I want to protect them from suffering." Perpetually pessimistic progressive prognostications induce fear. No wonder U.S. fertility rates are at historic lows.
OK, I know I’m asking for trouble. Every time I write about youth, I get a chorus of comments and tweets telling me I’m an old man screaming, “Hey you kids, get off my lawn." Yeah, yeah. Very clever. I’m not that old. But in the Kamala collective—as California attempted—private “ornamental" lawns are out, and drought-resistant vegetation is in. Progressives literally want you off your own lawn.
My conversations with young folks who do exhibit some actual drive show their confusion: “I want to do a startup." Great! To do what? “A sustainable something or other. To save the planet." OK, is it productive? “What’s that?" Does it scale? “Huh?" Will it do more with less? “Not really, it needs lots of money to keep going and save more of the world." Sounds like a nonprofit. (That usually invokes a smile.) Actually, wealth comes from delivering ever-cheaper stuff to millions of people, not handouts. “I don’t care about money."
OK, I say, but progress and societal wealth happen when you delight customers and postpone consumption to reinvest profits into better products. The looks on their faces are as if I’m describing Chinese arithmetic.
Our youth aren’t lazy but lost. Progressives have strong opinions about society but no viable solution beyond handing out other people’s money—taken from the few who actually are productive, drive progress and generate wealth by fulfilling customer needs. It’s a downward spiral: When progressives tax—screaming “fair share!"—they cripple the productive few who actually create the real non-burger-flipping, get-out-of-your-parent’s-basement jobs.
To aggressive progressives, government is simply a magic money tree. Vote left and dollars appear. The gross incompetence of government—think billions for eight electric vehicle chargers—destroyed healthcare (thank you, ObamaCare) and education (assisted by Randi Weingarten’s teachers union) and is close to destroying energy (net zero), even while the Biden-Harris administration works hard to destroy Big Tech—one of the few productive industries. And I’ll never forgive progressive Hollywood for turning “Star Wars" into unwatchable wokey Wookiee drivel.
What industries will be left standing? Who cares, because the dreamy types think generative artificial intelligence will kill all jobs and government will provide universal basic income so they can Zyn, TikTok and play College Football 25 videogames all day. A naive youthful triumphalism.
This is a false endgame. There is so much more to be invented: drugs, immunotherapy, fusion, self-folding clothes, humanoid robotics, flying cars. Hard brain work plus quality recharging leisure time is the goal, not a nation of welfare queens.
I feel sorry for the youth that do care, do work hard, are productive and help push the boulder of progress up that steep slope, while essentially carrying all the others on their backs. It’s you against the collective, the village, which is always about being supported, pampered, living off someone else’s hard work and then complaining that the handouts aren’t big enough. So, yeah, get off my lawn, while lawns are still allowed.
Write to kessler@wsj.com.