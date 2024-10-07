Why do the young vote left?

My conversations with young folks who do exhibit some actual drive show their confusion: “I want to do a startup." Great! To do what? “A sustainable something or other. To save the planet." OK, is it productive? “What’s that?" Does it scale? “Huh?" Will it do more with less? “Not really, it needs lots of money to keep going and save more of the world." Sounds like a nonprofit. (That usually invokes a smile.) Actually, wealth comes from delivering ever-cheaper stuff to millions of people, not handouts. “I don’t care about money."