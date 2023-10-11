‘Why Do You Have to Go?’ Israelis Prepare Their Children for War

TEL AVIV—WhatsApp chats with my friend Maytal Ross used to revolve around planning playdates for our 6-year-old sons, who go to the same public school in northern Tel Aviv. Since Saturday’s attack, they have been about terror, loss and preparations for war.

Ross’s husband, a reserve helicopter pilot in the Israeli military, joined the fight soon after the Hamas militants who stormed across the border from Gaza began their rampage through towns and villages in Israel’s south, killing at least 1,000 Israeli civilians.

“He landed and he said; ‘It was a f—ing war zone, I’ve never seen anything like it in my life,’" she told me. Ross told me she sneaks off to the bathroom to cry so her children can’t hear her.

Clashes between Israeli soldiers and militants still on the loose continue; Tel Aviv and other cities are under rocket attack; social media is filled with images of the dead and the kidnapped; and men are being called up for active military duty. All of it is leaving people here shocked, horrified and fearing for the future of their families and country.

Many parents at my sons’ schools tell me they know people who have died or gone missing. Fathers are already heading off to war and nobody knows for how long.

“My little son asked me: ‘Why do you have to go?’ How do you answer that question?" said Ross’s husband, who asked not to be named in line with Israeli military policy. “I have to go and defend our country. This is it. I left and went to my squadron."

Since Saturday’s attack, both my sons’ schools have been closed. Many of us in Tel Aviv have been cooped up inside with our children, hesitant to let them outside while air-raid sirens intermittently blare. In my neighborhood, parents processed the shock of a massive national tragedy and braced for war, all while finding ways to occupy our children.

Elysa Rapoport, 40, whose daughter goes to school with my 4-year-old son, told me she spent Monday stocking the family’s bomb shelter in their flat with flashlights and enough food and water to last for three days, as recommended by Israeli authorities. She also hid a knife and a screwdriver in a cupboard.

“I feel like I’m living in a movie," said Rapoport, 40 years old. “What the hell is going on that I’m actually doing this?"

Tel Aviv is eerily quiet, as if the shock and horror of its residents has somehow seeped into the atmosphere.

The cosmopolitan city’s popular Mediterranean beaches are nearly empty and its normally bustling cafes are half-staffed. Many store shelves are bare as people stock up in preparation for what could be a long war.

The only busy areas seem to be the city’s famous squares, where volunteers are filling up boxes with food and supplies that will go to soldiers on the front lines, while others collect toys and clothing for the families who have survived the attack.

“I’m heartbroken. I’m distraught. I’m confused and I’m in pain," said Rebekah Pearlman, 34, another parent at my 6-year-old son’s school.

Pearlman has been driving daily to deliver supplies to soldiers at the border and is organizing collections of clothes and toys for displaced families. Originally from Montreal, she has lived in Israel for 10 years but said she has never been scared the way she is now. “I don’t know if I’m ever going to be the same again," she said.

Many Israelis have been sending their families out of the country, or to cities like Eilat on the Gulf of Aqaba, far from the war, while planning to stay themselves to do jobs essential to the war effort.

I am going through this myself, shortly sending my husband and three young children home to New York while I stay to cover the war. My 4-year-old keeps crying, “Mommy, please come with us, come, please," as I try to hide my pain from him at our impending separation.

Josh Hartuv, 34, another parent in my neighborhood school, is a combat medic in the Israeli army reserves. He’s supposed to report for duty but he won’t go until he first flies to London with his two children and pregnant wife who will stay with his in-laws while he returns to join the battle.

Hartuv lived on a kibbutz in the south for four years that was near where some of the worst attacks took place. He has two friends missing. He said he thought one day he’d move back there with his family.

“The best cream of the crop of the people of Israel are there," he said. “These are the sweetest most amazing people ever." He still has many friends there but says he doesn’t want to live there now.

Like many in Tel Aviv, Hartuv is furious at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government for failing to protect its citizens and for embarking on a divisive plan to overhaul the country’s Supreme Court.

“You have a government that’s been so untrustworthy for the last year with all these mixed-up priorities that has led to this terrible catastrophe," he said. “I’m incredibly scared."

Rotem Sella, 41, another parent, told me that he thinks Saturday’s attack has ended what he called Israel’s “gilded age," where a technology boom over the past two decades helped propel the country to a new level of wealth and it seemed like the security establishment had found a way to live with, if not eradicate, violence in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. He said the political battle over a judicial overhaul that had brought masses into the streets to protest now seems like a relic of a bygone era.

“Those fake divisions, they disappear," he said. “This is an enemy as real as it can be. He just wants you dead."

