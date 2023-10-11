‘Why Do You Have to Go?’ Israelis Prepare Their Children for War
Still in shock from an unparalleled assault and under rocket fire, Israelis are girding themselves and their children for what lies ahead.
TEL AVIV—WhatsApp chats with my friend Maytal Ross used to revolve around planning playdates for our 6-year-old sons, who go to the same public school in northern Tel Aviv. Since Saturday’s attack, they have been about terror, loss and preparations for war.
