Tesla CEO Elon Musk has a "super bad feeling" about the economy therefore he wants to cut 10% of the jobs at his company Tesla Inc.

In an email Musk directed to "pause all hiring worldwide" at Tesla as he had a "super bad feeling" about the economy.

Tesla employed around 100,000 people at the end of 2021, according to its annual SEC filing.

This week, the Tesla CEO told his staff to return to the workplace or leave the company, a demand that has already faced pushback in Germany where the company has a new factory.

"Everyone at Tesla is required to spend a minimum of 40 hours in the office per week," Musk wrote in that email.

"If you don't show up, we will assume you have resigned."

It must be noted a growing chorus of economists and experts predict that the US is headed into a recession. With record-high inflation, and slowing consumer spending and sales, experts believe that the US might be moving towards a recession.

Musk's stark warning of a potential recession and the knock-on effect for automakers is the most direct and high-profile forecast of its kind in the industry.

While concerns about the risk of a recession have grown, demand for Tesla cars and other electric vehicles has remained strong and many of the traditional indicators of a downturn - including increasing dealer inventories in the United States - have not materialised.

But Tesla has struggled to restart production at its Shanghai factory after Covid-19 lockdowns forced costly outages at the plant.

ELon Musk's gloomy outlook echoes recent comments from executives including JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon and Goldman Sachs President John Waldron.

A "hurricane is right out there down the road coming our way," Dimon said this week.