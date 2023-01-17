Why does Nepal’s aviation industry have safety issues? An expert explains3 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2023, 11:23 AM IST
Yeti Airlines ATR 72-500 crashed in Pokhara on Sunday leading to the death of at least 69 people on board
A Yeti Airlines ATR 72-500 aircraft crashed in Pokhara in central Nepal on January 15 2023, killing at least 69 people on board. The aircraft was en route from Nepal’s capital Kathmandu to Pokhara, the country’s second largest city, situated under the picturesque Annapurna mountain range.