Why does Trump keep saying Harvard teaches remedial math?
Sara Randazzo , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 31 May 2025, 05:32 PM IST
The notion began with a student-newspaper article misinterpreted on X. (Can you answer a question from the course?)
The White House has an expanding list of complaints about Harvard. Among them: a puzzling claim that Harvard kids can’t do math.
