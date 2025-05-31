Why does Trump keep saying Harvard teaches remedial math?

“This year Harvard was forced to adopt an embarrassing ‘remedial math’ program for undergraduates," McMahon wrote in the May 5 letter. “Why is it, we ask, that Harvard has to teach simple and basic mathematics, when it is supposedly so hard to get into this ‘acclaimed university’? Who is getting in under such a low standard when others, with fabulous grades and a great understanding of the highest levels of mathematics, are being rejected?"