Why does Ukraine want Western jets—and will it get them?

So why has the West not yet supplied them? One reason is that some leaders, Mr Biden seemingly among them, fear that equipping Ukraine with F-16s would enable it to strike targets deep into Russian territory and would thus be seen by the Kremlin as escalatory, once again sparking threats of nuclear retaliation. Another reason often cited is that the F-16 is a complex system. Pilots need at least three months’ training and mechanics even more. It also requires considerable logistics support and long, smooth runways to get aloft; Ukraine does not have enough, though its air force says it is upgrading air fields across the country in anticipation of receiving Western jets. But these strips will immediately become targets for the Russians.

