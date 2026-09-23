‘Why don’t you give New Jersey to Israelis?’ Syria’s al-Sharaa recalls Trump exchange over Golan Heights at UNGA

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa used his address to the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday (September 23), to reaffirm Syria’s claim over the Golan Heights, reject Israel’s sovereignty over the territory.

Al-Sharaa also recalled a conversation with US President Donald Trump in which he joked that Washington could give New Jersey to Israel if Trump wanted to hand over territory, arguing that the US president does not own the Golan Heights to give it away.

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“Why don’t you give New Jersey to the Israelis? You don’t own the Golan Heights to give, but you own New Jersey.”

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What did Syria's al-Sharaa say about the Golan Heights at the UNGA? ⌵ Al-Sharaa reaffirmed Syria's claim over the Golan Heights and rejected Israeli sovereignty over the territory, asserting that attempts to violate Syrian sovereignty would be opposed. 2 Why did Assad joke about giving New Jersey to Israel? ⌵ Al-Sharaa shared the joke in response to Trump’s claim that the Golan Heights belonged to Israel, emphasizing that the US president does not have the authority to give away territory that belongs to Syria. 3 How has the international community responded to Israel's annexation of the Golan Heights? ⌵ The UN maintains that the Golan Heights is Syrian territory under Israeli occupation, rejecting Israel's 1981 annexation and upholding Syria's claims over the region. 4 What military actions did al-Sharaa accuse Israel of in Syria? ⌵ Al-Sharaa accused Israel of conducting 500 air strikes, over 1,200 incursions, and 300 detentions in Syria since the fall of Bashar al-Assad. 5 Should Syria engage in peace talks with Israel despite ongoing conflicts? ⌵ Al-Sharaa indicated that Syria remains open to diplomatic settlement, believing there is an opportunity for peace that respects the rights of all involved.

Al-Sharaa said he made the remark after Trump told him that the Golan Heights belonged to Israel. He added that the joke did not change his position that the territory belongs to its people.

“Trump doesn’t own the Golan Heights.”

‘Golan will remain Syrian territories’ Addressing world leaders at the UN, al-Sharaa said Syria would oppose any move that challenged its sovereignty over the strategic plateau.

“Any attempts that violate our sovereignty, violate international law, will be stopped. Golan will remain Syrian territories.”

The Golan Heights was captured by Israel from Syria during the 1967 Six-Day War, while Israel formally annexed the territory in 1981.

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The United States recognised Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights during Trump's first presidency. In August 2026, Colombia also recognised Israeli sovereignty, becoming the second country to do so.

The UN position remains that the Golan is Syrian territory under Israeli occupation, and the United Nations has rejected Israel's 1981 annexation.

Al-Sharaa rejects Colombia’s recognition The Syrian president's comments came after Colombia's government announced in August that it recognised Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

Al-Sharaa's UN speech reaffirmed Damascus' rejection of that position and any recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the territory.

‘Israel is launching attacks against Syria’ Al-Sharaa also accused Israel of carrying out repeated military operations inside Syria since the fall of Bashar al-Assad.

“Israel is launching attacks against Syria. There have been 500 air strikes, more than 1,200 incursions, and 300 detentions.”

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He described the actions as a return to an era that Syria believed had passed.

“It is reminiscent of an era that we thought was long gone.”

The figures were presented by al-Sharaa in his UN address and were not independently verified in the material provided.

Syria still wants peace with Israel Despite his criticism of Israel, al-Sharaa said Syria remained open to a diplomatic settlement.

“The opportunity for peace and security is available to those who wish to live in peace -- a just peace that maintains the rights of all.”

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