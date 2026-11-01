Why Elon Musk is weighing a Tesla-SpaceX merger: What a combined entity could mean for his business empire and investors

Elon Musk is considering bringing two of his biggest business ventures, electric vehicle maker Tesla and rocket manufacturer SpaceX, under one corporate umbrella in a move that could create one of the world's most valuable companies and reshape his sprawling technology empire.

Advertisement

The world's richest person publicly backed the idea when asked whether merging the two companies would make sense, responding with an unequivocal "Yes".

The proposal appears to be gaining traction, with Musk revealing that special committees have been formed to examine a potential deal.

However, he cautioned that there is no certainty that a merger will take place and that no agreement has been reached.

With Tesla valued at approximately $1.5 trillion and SpaceX at around $2 trillion, a combination could create an entity worth nearly $3.5 trillion.

Such a transaction would rank among the largest corporate mergers in history, although it would require shareholder approval and face significant regulatory and corporate governance challenges.

The prospect of a merger comes as Musk increasingly connects his businesses through investments in AI, robotics, semiconductor manufacturing, satellite communications and advanced computing infrastructure.

Advertisement

Here's why Musk is considering the merger and what a combined company could mean for his business empire and investors.

Why does Elon Musk want to combine Tesla and SpaceX? A merger could bring several interconnected parts of Musk's business ambitions under one corporate structure, creating a technology and manufacturing ecosystem spanning transportation, energy, robotics, communications and space exploration.

Musk believes closer cooperation between the two companies could accelerate development in areas such as AI, advanced chip design, robotics and next-generation computing infrastructure.

"There's a lot to be gained from cooperating on developing superintelligence software, chip design, the Terafab obviously, robotics, mass-to-orbit with the Starmind constellation (of orbital data centers), connectivity," he said.

The move could also have implications for Musk's influence over the combined entity. He has previously raised concerns about his level of control at Tesla as the company expands its AI and robotics ambitions.

Advertisement

What would a Tesla-SpaceX merger mean for investors? For investors, a merger would offer exposure to a significantly broader range of businesses through a single corporate entity.

Tesla shareholders would gain exposure to SpaceX's rocket-launch operations, its Starlink satellite internet business and future space-based ventures.

Conversely, SpaceX investors would acquire an interest in Tesla's electric vehicles, battery storage systems, autonomous driving technology and humanoid robotics ambitions.

A combined valuation of approximately $3.5 trillion would place the company among the world's largest corporations, with interests spanning automobiles, energy storage, satellite communications, space transportation and AI infrastructure.

However, the arrangement would also expose investors to a wider range of business and financial risks. Tesla's automotive and energy operations function in markets very different from SpaceX's rocket launches and satellite services, according to Reuters.

Advertisement

Where could Tesla and SpaceX collaborate? The two companies have several potential areas of technological overlap, particularly in AI, computing, energy and advanced manufacturing.

One of the biggest opportunities lies in semiconductor production and computing infrastructure. Musk has outlined plans for Terafab, a semiconductor and AI-computing project intended to manufacture advanced chips for Tesla's autonomous vehicles and Optimus humanoid robots, as well as SpaceX's AI and data-centre ambitions.

Musk hopes the project can begin volume production by late 2028.

Energy is another area where the companies could benefit from closer coordination.

Tesla's expertise in batteries and large-scale energy storage could help meet the growing electricity requirements of SpaceX's computing infrastructure, including proposed data-centre projects.

Starlink's satellite network could also provide connectivity for Tesla's autonomous vehicles, robotaxis and future generations of Optimus robots, particularly in areas where conventional communication networks are limited, according to a Reuters report.

Advertisement

Manufacturing presents another opportunity. Tesla's experience in large-scale factory automation could complement SpaceX's efforts to industrialise Starship production.

What are the risks of a Tesla-SpaceX merger? Despite the potential technological and operational benefits, combining the two companies would bring considerable regulatory, geopolitical and execution challenges.

One major concern is their differing exposure to international markets and national-security interests. SpaceX is a major contractor for the US military, intelligence agencies and NASA.

Tesla, meanwhile, has substantial manufacturing and commercial operations in China, including its large Shanghai factory, which plays an important role in its global business.

Bringing the companies under one corporate structure could attract greater scrutiny from US regulators and national-security authorities, according to Reuters.

It could also complicate Tesla's relationship with Beijing, given the strategic importance of SpaceX's government contracts and satellite operations.

Advertisement

Shareholder approval and corporate governance would present further hurdles. Investors would need to be convinced that the combination creates value for both businesses and that their respective valuations, assets and liabilities are fairly accounted for.

There is also the challenge of execution. Starship, robotaxis, humanoid robots, AI data centres and orbital computing infrastructure are all capital-intensive projects involving significant technological uncertainties.

Combining Tesla and SpaceX would not eliminate these risks.

With inputs from Reuters.

About the Author Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows ...Read More ✕ Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.



Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.



He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.



One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.



For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.



He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.



Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.



Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.



For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.