Why Elon Musk lost his title as world's richest person?3 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 04:17 PM IST
- Forbes released their Billionaire 2023 list on Tuesday, which saw the Tesla CEO loose his top spot to Bernard Arnault, who oversees the LVMH empire of 75 fashion and cosmetics brands, including Louis Vuitton and Sephora.
Forbes released their list of real-time billionaires in 2023. While Reliance Industries' Mukesh Ambani regained his seat as Asia's richest, Tesla and Twitter chief Elon Musk emerged as the looser second-biggest loser after Jeff Bezos.
