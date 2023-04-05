Why Elon Musk lost his title as world's richest person?

Elon Musk lost his top , had it worse. He lost his title of world's richest person to Bernard Arnault, the French luxury goods tycoon. 'Nearly half of all billionaires are poorer than they were a year ago', Forbes stated in their blog post on the richest billionaires of the world. ‘Globally, we counted 2,640 ten-figure fortunes, down from 2,668 last year’ Forbes commented.