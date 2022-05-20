Why Elon Musk says 'Tesla is on my mind 24/7'1 min read . 06:09 AM IST
Tesla shares have lost one third of their value since the billionaire disclosed his stake in Twitter in early April
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Tesla shares have lost one third of their value since the billionaire disclosed his stake in Twitter in early April
In an attempt to calm down investors worried about him being distracted by a Twitter deal, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that "Tesla is on my mind 24/7".
In an attempt to calm down investors worried about him being distracted by a Twitter deal, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that "Tesla is on my mind 24/7".
Posting a picture tweet showing a woman (Tesla) who is upset by her boyfriend (Elon) checking out another woman (Twitter), he said, "So may seem like below, but not true. To be clear, I’m spending <5% (but actually) of my time on the Twitter acquisition. It ain’t rocket science! Yesterday was Giga Texas, today is Starbase. Tesla is on my mind 24/7." he tweeted.
Posting a picture tweet showing a woman (Tesla) who is upset by her boyfriend (Elon) checking out another woman (Twitter), he said, "So may seem like below, but not true. To be clear, I’m spending <5% (but actually) of my time on the Twitter acquisition. It ain’t rocket science! Yesterday was Giga Texas, today is Starbase. Tesla is on my mind 24/7." he tweeted.
Tesla shares have lost one third of their value since the billionaire disclosed his stake in Twitter in early April and sold $8.5 billion worth of Tesla stocks in a move seen to help finance his $44-billion Twitter deal.
Tesla shares have lost one third of their value since the billionaire disclosed his stake in Twitter in early April and sold $8.5 billion worth of Tesla stocks in a move seen to help finance his $44-billion Twitter deal.
Elon Musk, who has 93 million followers on Twitter, announced his intent to buy Twitter, valuing the company at $44 billion, at $54.20 a share. Musk earlier this week suggested he would be interested in renegotiating his deal for Twitter.
Elon Musk, who has 93 million followers on Twitter, announced his intent to buy Twitter, valuing the company at $44 billion, at $54.20 a share. Musk earlier this week suggested he would be interested in renegotiating his deal for Twitter.
Twitter has been in a state of limbo since the company’s board accepted an offer from Musk in late April. Musk has continued to criticize Twitter and its policies despite agreeing to the deal, and recently suggested the company was lying about the number of daily users that would be categorized as spam. He said the deal was “on hold" until he got more information. After Agrawal posted a long thread earlier this week explaining Twitter’s methodology for counting spam accounts, Musk replied to the CEO with a poop emoji.
Twitter has been in a state of limbo since the company’s board accepted an offer from Musk in late April. Musk has continued to criticize Twitter and its policies despite agreeing to the deal, and recently suggested the company was lying about the number of daily users that would be categorized as spam. He said the deal was “on hold" until he got more information. After Agrawal posted a long thread earlier this week explaining Twitter’s methodology for counting spam accounts, Musk replied to the CEO with a poop emoji.