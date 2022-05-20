Why Elon Musk says 'Tesla is on my mind 24/7'

Twitter has been in a state of limbo since the company’s board accepted an offer from Musk in late April. Musk has continued to criticize Twitter and its policies despite agreeing to the deal, and recently suggested the company was lying about the number of daily users that would be categorized as spam. He said the deal was “on hold" until he got more information. After Agrawal posted a long thread earlier this week explaining Twitter’s methodology for counting spam accounts, Musk replied to the CEO with a poop emoji.

