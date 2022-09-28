Why is Europe staring at a dark and cold winter amid the Russia stand-off

West plans to impose price cap on Russian energy

To limit Russia's earning from its energy exports, seven nations from G7, ie the US, Japan, Germany, Britain, France, Italy, and Canada along with the European Union are planning to implement an oil price cap. In the ongoing UNGA meeting, these countries have attempted to include more nations in the price capping mechanism. However, Russia has made it clear that it won't supply energy to any of the nation which follows the price cap. This announcement might deter many countries to be a part of the price cap.