Why even with vaccines, Covid will always be with us

No. So far, only one human disease -- smallpox -- has been officially eradicated; that is, reduced to zero cases and kept there long-term without continual countermeasures. That was thanks to a highly effective vaccine plus the fact that humans are the only mammals naturally susceptible to infection with the smallpox virus. It’s not feasible to banish SARS-CoV-2 from every species susceptible to it, including horseshoe bats, minks, cats and gorillas. The next best thing would be what’s known as disease elimination. That’s when there are zero new cases of an infection or disease in a defined area over a sustained period, such as 28 days. Some countries, such as New Zealand, have achieved zero new cases for lengthy periods using lockdowns, diligent case detection and isolation, and border closures. But keeping this up over the long run is challenging as citizens hunger for a return to normal life.