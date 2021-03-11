Why experiencing some side-effects after Covid vaccination could be good

Reactions may be unpleasant, but they are usually short-lived and far less serious than what’s inflicted by a natural infection. Vaccines are extensively tested for safety before they are released. Once they are in large-scale use, they are rigorously monitored in “post-marketing" surveillance systems for unexpected or rare reactions that are too uncommon to have been picked up in clinical trials. While adverse reactions to a vaccine aren’t uncommon, these products wouldn’t be licensed if they were likely to be severe or long-lasting.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}