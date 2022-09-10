Why fall—not Summer—is the best time for an island vacation

8. Manhattan

New York City is unpacked from the beach and ready to rumble. Unlike most other islands, Manhattan’s autumn is packed with happenings over the next two months including the Tudor splendor exhibit at the Met, work from composer Tyshawn Sorey at the Armory, a new Tom Stoppard play on Broadway and, at the Whitney, a retrospective on old Gotham itself from Edward Hopper. These events will put heads in beds, including those at the bohemian Hotel Chelsea. “They just let anybody in over there," grumped Andy Warhol in his 1978 diary. This fall it’s really true. Fresh from a rehab, the revamped Chelsea is welcoming the world to its buzzy lobby and bar where the solariums’ filtered autumnal light imparts a glow to the martinis. Upstairs, 155 rooms in 14 configurations ranging from two-bedroom pied á terres to bedsits evoke a plush demimonde more Mick and Bianca than Sid and Nancy (fall rates from $375 a night).