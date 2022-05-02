Why Federal Reserve keeps underestimating inflation

Levin: Ordinary workers have been experiencing enormous increases in their cost of living over the past year or more. And we’ve also seen extraordinarily high quit rates in the data collected by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Workers who are changing to new jobs are getting wage increases of 6%, 8%, or 10%, which is not unreasonable given that actual inflation is now running at 8% as measured by the CPI. These are not greedy workers, and this is not what I would call an overheated labor market; this is just ordinary people wanting to be compensated for an increased cost of living. But when a firm raises the wages of its employees, in most cases it then has to pass those higher labor costs through into the prices it charges for its products. And we have seen this before in the 1970s; it’s called a wage-price feedback loop.

