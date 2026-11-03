Why FS Vikram Misri’s Nepal visit matters ahead of Nepal PM Balen Shah’s proposed India trip? Explained

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will visit Nepal on November 4-5, with discussions expected to focus on strengthening bilateral ties and preparing the ground for Prime Minister Balendra Shah's proposed visit to India later this month.

The two-day visit comes as New Delhi and Kathmandu look to maintain momentum in bilateral engagement amid lingering diplomatic sensitivities, including the long-standing boundary dispute.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Misri will discuss bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest during his visit.

Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the discussions would provide an opportunity to review the entire range of bilateral relations and explore ways to further strengthen cooperation.

Misri is visiting Nepal at the invitation of his counterpart, Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai. The two officials will hold bilateral talks during the visit.

Nepal PM Balen Shah likely to visit India in November Misri's visit assumes significance as both countries prepare for Shah's proposed trip to India, which could take place in the last week of November.

It would be Shah's first bilateral visit to India and his first trip to a neighbouring country since assuming office in March, according to Nepalese Foreign Ministry sources quoted by news agency PTI.

Misri is also scheduled to meet senior Nepalese dignitaries and is likely to call on Prime Minister Shah, an official told PTI.

The proposed visit could provide an opportunity for the two sides to discuss outstanding bilateral issues and advance cooperation.

Why India-Nepal ties matter India and Nepal share deep historical, cultural and economic ties, often described by their leaders through the traditional 'Roti-Beti' relationship.

The landlocked Himalayan nation has considerable economic dependence on India for trade, transit and access to the sea.

A large share of Nepal's imports comes from or passes through India, making cross-border connectivity and economic cooperation important pillars of the relationship.

Despite their close historical and economic relationship, India and Nepal have experienced diplomatic unease over the long-standing territorial dispute involving Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani.

Tensions resurfaced in May after Shah called for China and the United Kingdom to be involved in resolving the boundary dispute between the two neighbours.

New Delhi rejected the suggestion of third-party involvement, maintaining that the boundary issue should be addressed through the established bilateral mechanisms between India and Nepal.

India has consistently maintained that Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani are part of Uttarakhand, while Nepal has laid claim to these territories.

The disagreement remains a sensitive issue in bilateral relations.

What is on the agenda during Misri's Nepal visit? Misri's discussions with his Nepalese counterpart are expected to cover the full range of bilateral relations, as well as regional and international developments of mutual interest.

The visit will also allow the two foreign secretaries to assess the state of bilateral cooperation and identify areas that could be advanced during Shah's proposed visit to India.