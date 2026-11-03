Why FS Vikram Misri’s Nepal visit matters ahead of Nepal PM Balen Shah’s proposed India trip? Explained

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will visit Nepal on November 4-5, with discussions expected to focus on strengthening bilateral ties and preparing the ground for Prime Minister Balendra Shah's proposed visit to India later this month.

The two-day visit comes as New Delhi and Kathmandu look to maintain momentum in bilateral engagement amid lingering diplomatic sensitivities, including the long-standing boundary dispute.

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The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Misri will discuss bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest during his visit.

Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the discussions would provide an opportunity to review the entire range of bilateral relations and explore ways to further strengthen cooperation.

Misri is visiting Nepal at the invitation of his counterpart, Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai. The two officials will hold bilateral talks during the visit.

Nepal PM Balen Shah likely to visit India in November Misri's visit assumes significance as both countries prepare for Shah's proposed trip to India, which could take place in the last week of November.

It would be Shah's first bilateral visit to India and his first trip to a neighbouring country since assuming office in March, according to Nepalese Foreign Ministry sources quoted by news agency PTI.

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Misri is also scheduled to meet senior Nepalese dignitaries and is likely to call on Prime Minister Shah, an official told PTI.

The proposed visit could provide an opportunity for the two sides to discuss outstanding bilateral issues and advance cooperation.

Why India-Nepal ties matter India and Nepal share deep historical, cultural and economic ties, often described by their leaders through the traditional 'Roti-Beti' relationship.

The landlocked Himalayan nation has considerable economic dependence on India for trade, transit and access to the sea.

A large share of Nepal's imports comes from or passes through India, making cross-border connectivity and economic cooperation important pillars of the relationship.

Despite their close historical and economic relationship, India and Nepal have experienced diplomatic unease over the long-standing territorial dispute involving Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani.

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Tensions resurfaced in May after Shah called for China and the United Kingdom to be involved in resolving the boundary dispute between the two neighbours.

New Delhi rejected the suggestion of third-party involvement, maintaining that the boundary issue should be addressed through the established bilateral mechanisms between India and Nepal.

India has consistently maintained that Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani are part of Uttarakhand, while Nepal has laid claim to these territories.

The disagreement remains a sensitive issue in bilateral relations.

What is on the agenda during Misri's Nepal visit? Misri's discussions with his Nepalese counterpart are expected to cover the full range of bilateral relations, as well as regional and international developments of mutual interest.

The visit will also allow the two foreign secretaries to assess the state of bilateral cooperation and identify areas that could be advanced during Shah's proposed visit to India.

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Beyond the boundary dispute, connectivity, cross-border trade, hydropower cooperation, energy partnerships and infrastructure development are likely to remain important areas of engagement.

About the Author Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows ...Read More ✕ Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.



Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.



He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.



One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.



For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.



He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.



Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.



Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.



For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.