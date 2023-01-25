Congress MP who is known for eloquent command over English and strong arguments against the colonial mindset of the west towards India, spoke about the much controversial BBC documentary on 2002 Gujarat riots that highliughts involvement of erstwhile Chief Minister Narendra Modi. Tharoor called the government's response to the documentary "childish", he said, "Why give the Brits the power to shake you up?"

He emphasised that government erred while stating that the documentary could “undermine the sovereignty and integrity of India". He enunciated that ‘India’s sovereignty is not so fragile that a BBC documentary could undermine it."

Tharoor further added that he is “not a big fan of the stereotypical White Western Gaze on India"

Citing the apex court's judgement on the matter, Tharoor went on to say, "This was 21 years ago, Supreme court exonerated PM."

The Ministry of External Affairs has denounced the two-part BBC documentary as a "propaganda piece" that lacked objectivity and displayed a "colonial mindset" and claims it looked into certain aspects of the 2002 Gujarat riots, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the state's chief minister at the time.

Last week, the Center ordered the blocking of numerous YouTube videos and tweets containing links to the documentary.