'Why give Brits the power...?' Shashi Tharoor responds to BBC documentary row1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 03:05 PM IST
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has called government's response to BBC's 2002 Gujarat Riots documentary ‘childish’
Congress MP who is known for eloquent command over English and strong arguments against the colonial mindset of the west towards India, spoke about the much controversial BBC documentary on 2002 Gujarat riots that highliughts involvement of erstwhile Chief Minister Narendra Modi. Tharoor called the government's response to the documentary "childish", he said, "Why give the Brits the power to shake you up?"
