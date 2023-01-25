'Why give Brits the power...?' Shashi Tharoor responds to BBC documentary row

Congress MP who is known for eloquent command over English and strong arguments against the colonial mindset of the west towards India, spoke about the much controversial BBC documentary on 2002 Gujarat riots that highliughts involvement of erstwhile Chief Minister Narendra Modi. Tharoor called the government's response to the documentary "childish", he said, "Why give the Brits the power to shake you up?"

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}