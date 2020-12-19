Subscribe
Home >News >World >Why going green saves bond borrowers money
Green bonds pay for projects such as transitioning factories, power grids and office buildings to clean technology

Why going green saves bond borrowers money

6 min read . 12:09 AM IST Matt Wirz , The Wall Street Journal

Surging demand for eco-friendly investments is reducing borrowing costs for environmental projects, potentially influencing the behavior of corporations and governments

Cash is pouring into investments intended to combat climate change and otherwise benefit society. Now, evidence is emerging that all of the money is starting to have an impact.

A growing body of research shows that companies and governments that borrow using so-called green bonds can save a bit of money. The market for these bonds, which fund environmental objectives such as renewable power, is booming. All that money is driving up the prices and pushing down yields on the bonds, making borrowing slightly cheaper.

